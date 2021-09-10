2 bodies found in Passaic River identified as people missing after Ida

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two bodies found in the Passaic River this week have been identified as two people missing from New Jersey following flooding from Ida.

The victims were identified just after 2:30 p.m. Friday as Nadhi Rana and Ayush Rana.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday a man's body was found near milepost five on Route 21.

On Wednesday, authorities responded to the Frank A. Vincent Marina in Kearny after a body was pulled from the Passaic River.


Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people in New Jersey with several still missing.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Friday that they received a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration for Essex, Hudson, Mercer and Union counties for Ida damages.

"Residents now have access to the federal help they need to rebuild. We'll continue working with our federal partners to include all eligible counties and residents," he said.

To apply for federal assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

