President Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in Queens and Manville, NJ

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden surveys disaster zones in NY & NJ today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the northeast that suffered catastrophic flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and use the muddy backdrop to call for federal spending to fortify infrastructure so it can better withstand such powerful storms.

Biden is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

Over the holiday weekend, the president approved disaster declarations for both New Jersey and New York.

In New York, the president's approval made federal funds available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester.

In New Jersey, funds are now available to residents in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

To apply for federal assistance, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 1-800-621-FEMA.

ALSO READ | Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on devastation in one New Jersey town, with President Biden set to tour the damage Tuesday



New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his thanks to the president via Twitter as he toured storm-ravaged parts of Hunterdon County.

"We just received a Major Disaster Declaration for in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties. We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jeresyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida. Grateful for @POTUS's swift response."


Biden is set to arrive in New Jersey at 11:50 a.m. and will tour Manville, where fires broke out in swamped homes and businesses Friday, many of which were inaccessible to firefighters because of Ida's floodwaters.

Biden will depart Manville at 3:10 p.m. before visiting a location in Queens before heading back to Washington at 6:05 p.m.

He previously toured parts of Louisiana, where Ida came ashore on August 29.

The storm brought devastating and deadly flooding across the New York City Tri-State Area as the massive system pushed its way inland during the week.

The historic flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in New York City, many of whom lived in illegally converted basement apartments in Queens.

As a result, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a task force and more drastic storm response plan to avoid such catastrophes in the future.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people, with four people still missing across the state, and the death toll is likely to rise.

Another five people were killed in Westchester and one in Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew jerseymanvillesomerset countyqueenswoodsidehurricane idafloodingtropical stormjoe bidenhurricanestorm damagesevere weatherflash flooding
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured
Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ
Tourist critically injured during incident on pedicab in NYC
Queens couple recalls night Ida flooding destroyed everything
Out-of-towner saved by NJ farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
FEMA announces grants for NYC homeowners impacted by Ida
Show More
Man with woman, dog slashed in eye during unprovoked attack in NYC
Long Island shelter welcomes more than 50 dogs from Louisiana
AccuWeather: Plenty of sun, low humidity
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
Doctor warns of COVID 'misinformation,' urges vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News