President Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in Queens and Manville, NJ

NEW: We just received a Major Disaster Declaration for in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.



We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jerseyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida.



Grateful for @POTUS's swift response. pic.twitter.com/DuthkuFp4d — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 6, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden will survey damage in parts of the northeast that suffered catastrophic flash flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, and use the muddy backdrop to call for federal spending to fortify infrastructure so it can better withstand such powerful storms.Biden is set to tour Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.Over the holiday weekend, the president approved disaster declarations for both New Jersey and New York In New York, the president's approval made federal funds available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester.In New Jersey, funds are now available to residents in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his thanks to the president via Twitter as he toured storm-ravaged parts of Hunterdon County Biden is set to arrive in New Jersey at 11:50 a.m. and will tour Manville, where fires broke out in swamped homes and businesses Friday, many of which were inaccessible to firefighters because of Ida's floodwaters.Biden will depart Manville at 3:10 p.m. before visiting a location in Queens before heading back to Washington at 6:05 p.m.He previously toured parts of Louisiana, where Ida came ashore on August 29.The storm brought devastating and deadly flooding across the New York City Tri-State Area as the massive system pushed its way inland during the week.The historic flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in New York City , many of whom lived in illegally converted basement apartments in Queens.As a result, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a task force and more drastic storm response plan to avoid such catastrophes in the future.Meanwhile in New Jersey, Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people , with four people still missing across the state, and the death toll is likely to rise.Another five people were killed in Westchester and one in Connecticut.----------