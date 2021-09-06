President Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits

By Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden has approved disaster declarations for both New Jersey and New York following devastation by the remnants of Hurricane Ida and ahead of the president's planned visits to both states on Tuesday.

In New York, the president's approval makes federal funds available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester.

In New Jersey, Biden's action makes funds available to residents in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his thanks to the president via Twitter as he toured storm-ravaged parts of Hunterdon County:

"We just received a Major Disaster Declaration for in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties. We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jeresyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida. Grateful for @POTUS's swift response."



The president will make his way to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York City on Tuesday, after stops in Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida came ashore on August 29.

The remnants of Ida brought devastating and deadly flooding across the New York City Tri-State area as the massive system pushed its way inland during the week.

The historic flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in New York City, many of whom lived in illegally converted basement apartments in Queens.

The cleanup from Ida's remnants continues Friday as New York City looks to recover from historic flooding that claimed at least 13 lives, many in illegally converted apartments.



As a result, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a task force and more drastic storm response plan to avoid such catastrophes in the future.
Sonia Rincon reports on the mayor's new task force which aims to save lives.


Meanwhile in New Jersey, Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with six people still missing across the state, and the death toll is likely to rise.

Anthony Johnson has more on the deaths and people missing in New Jersey after Ida battered the Tri-State.



One of the town's Biden is planning to visit is Manville, where fires broke out in swamped homes and businesses Friday, many of which were inaccessible to firefighters because of Ida's floodwaters. Authorities suspected gas leaks triggered by the flooding fed the flames.
Fires broke out in swamped homes and businesses in New Jersey Friday, many of them inaccessible to firefighters because of Ida's floodwaters.



Another four people were killed in Westchester and one in Connecticut.


