President Biden approves disaster declarations ahead of NYC, NJ visits

In New York, the president's approval makes federal funds available to affected individuals in the counties of Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, and Westchester.
In New Jersey, Biden's action makes funds available to residents in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.
The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
NJ Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his thanks to the president via Twitter as he toured storm-ravaged parts of Hunterdon County:
"We just received a Major Disaster Declaration for in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties. We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jeresyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida. Grateful for @POTUS's swift response."
NEW: We just received a Major Disaster Declaration for in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 6, 2021
We will now have access to essential federal support to help New Jerseyans recover from Tropical Storm Ida.
Grateful for @POTUS's swift response. pic.twitter.com/DuthkuFp4d
The president will make his way to Manville, New Jersey and Queens, New York City on Tuesday, after stops in Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida came ashore on August 29.
The remnants of Ida brought devastating and deadly flooding across the New York City Tri-State area as the massive system pushed its way inland during the week.
The historic flooding claimed the lives of 13 people in New York City, many of whom lived in illegally converted basement apartments in Queens.
As a result, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a task force and more drastic storm response plan to avoid such catastrophes in the future.
Meanwhile in New Jersey, Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with six people still missing across the state, and the death toll is likely to rise.
One of the town's Biden is planning to visit is Manville, where fires broke out in swamped homes and businesses Friday, many of which were inaccessible to firefighters because of Ida's floodwaters. Authorities suspected gas leaks triggered by the flooding fed the flames.
Another four people were killed in Westchester and one in Connecticut.
