At least 23 New Jersey residents killed in Ida flooding; Murphy to tour Millburn

Governor Phil Murphy will visit downtown Millburn. It was flooded by the Passaic River, severely damaging many businesses along Millburn Avenue.
Many were trying to clean up after suffering significant damage and flooding.
About 100 people were rescued from businesses and cars in the downtown area Wednesday night. They were taken to the Millburn Library, where they stayed the night.
Schools were closed Thursday but are expected to reopen Friday in Millburn.
Mayor Tayor Prupis sent a voicemail to Millburn residents, urging them to come together and help pick up debris around town.
"This is unlike anything we've ever seen in years," said Prupis. "Now is the time to come together and help one another."
"We are asking residents who are unaffected by the storm and wish to help assist by picking up storm debris and garbage throughout our neighborhood. Rest assured that our Millburn Township departments are working at full force around the clock on cleaning up and assisting with recovery," Prupis said.
Hurricane Floyd in 1999 caused nearly $25 million in damage to about 90 downtown business center near the west branch of the river and 500 homes around town.
In Cranford, more than 200 people had to be rescued.
The water rose quickly as it overflowed from the Rahway River trapping families on the top floors of their homes and in cars.
They were warned not to attempt to swim or wade out of the flooding on their own.
Cranford's swift water rescue team jumped into action using a boat to get people to dry land.
"The water was pouring in from the basement and then it just kept filling up, it was like knee-deep in my living room," a resident said. "The walls are ruined so I'm sure we'll have to go back and assess the damage at some point."
The weather is expected to be calm for the weekend, allowing people to clean up.
