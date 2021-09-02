Tornado spotted in New Jersey as Ida batters Tri-State with torrential rain, winds

Confirmed Tornado in the Burlington area getting ready to cross into Southern Bucks County. If you are in this warning, take cover now! For the latest info: https://t.co/LgidMYSCqN — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.

Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ on September 1, 2021.

Lee Goldberg is tracking the storms as Ida wallops the Tri-State, triggering tornado and flood warnings.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Remnants of Ida battered the New York City Tri-State area Wednesday, triggering flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings that could continue into Thursday.Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Burlington County.Multiple videos captured a tornado as it moved through South Jersey Wednesday evening.Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell.A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for part of New York City and northern New Jersey.According to the NWS, multiple rescues are under way and significant rainfall is ongoing.Between two and five inches of rain have fallen across the Tri-State and an additional 1.5 to three inches are possible.A Tornado Watch remains in effect for New York City and most of the Tri-State area.----------Have weather photos or video to share with Eyewitness News?Please fill out the form below to submit.By filling out the form below, you confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.