Tornado spotted in New Jersey as Ida batters Tri-State with torrential rain, winds

Tornado spotted in Sewell, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Remnants of Ida battered the New York City Tri-State area Wednesday, triggering flash flooding and multiple tornado warnings that could continue into Thursday.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Burlington County.


Multiple videos captured a tornado as it moved through South Jersey Wednesday evening.
Multiple videos capture tornado moving through South Jersey on September 1, 2021.



Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell.
Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell, NJ on September 1, 2021.



A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for part of New York City and northern New Jersey.

According to the NWS, multiple rescues are under way and significant rainfall is ongoing.

Between two and five inches of rain have fallen across the Tri-State and an additional 1.5 to three inches are possible.

RELATED | Storm remnants bring threats of flooding, tornadoes to Tri-State
Lee Goldberg is tracking the storms as Ida wallops the Tri-State, triggering tornado and flood warnings.



A Tornado Watch remains in effect for New York City and most of the Tri-State area.

