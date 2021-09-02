Tornado spotted in New Jersey as Ida batters Tri-State with torrential rain, winds

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Wednesday after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Burlington County.
Confirmed Tornado in the Burlington area getting ready to cross into Southern Bucks County. If you are in this warning, take cover now! For the latest info: https://t.co/LgidMYSCqN— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021
Multiple videos captured a tornado as it moved through South Jersey Wednesday evening.
Logan Wilson spotted a tornado from his home in Sewell.
A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for part of New York City and northern New Jersey.
According to the NWS, multiple rescues are under way and significant rainfall is ongoing.
Between two and five inches of rain have fallen across the Tri-State and an additional 1.5 to three inches are possible.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for New York City and most of the Tri-State area.
