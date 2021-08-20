Weather emergency resources for the NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When dangerouss weather approaches, everyone should prepare for worst-case scenarios.
Here are tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:
-- Be aware of the latest weather forecast.
-- Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.
-- Make a plan for your family, business and property.
-- Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications. Click HERE to see a list of the items you should put in your kit.
-- Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.
The National Weather Service suggests you have a plan for your family pets, and determine safe areas inside your home, as well as escape routes if flooding turns dangerous.
Your smartphone could be your most valuable tool during or after a hurricane, with dozens of apps available to provide crucial information. Be sure to download the abc7NY Eyewitness News app to stay informed.
Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during hurricanes, tropical storms or other dangerous weather:
DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:
American Red Cross - Hurricane Preparedness
Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness
Hurricane Preparedness from Ready.gov
CONNECTICUT:
Official State Website
Bridgeport Storm Information
Town of Greenwich
New Haven Emergency Services
City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness
City of Stamford
LONG ISLAND:
Nassau Co Emergency Management
Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)
Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness
NEW YORK CITY:
NYC Emergency Preparedness
NEW JERSEY:
State of New Jersey Info
Bergen Co Resources
Essex Co Resources
Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness
Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness
Middlesex County main site
Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness
Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness
Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness
Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness
Sussex County
Union Co Emergency Preparedness
Warren County
NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:
Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness
Orange Co Emergency Management
Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness
Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness
Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness
Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness
Westchester Co. OEM
REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:
Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)
Long Island Railroad
Metro-North Railroad
NYC Ferry Services
New Jersey Transit
Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)
UTILITIES
Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com
Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com
PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com
Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org
National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com
Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com
NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com
NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com
Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
National Weather Svc - Upton LI
National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ
National Weather Svc - Albany NY
National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY
ACCUWEATHER
