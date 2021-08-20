accuweather

Weather emergency resources for the NY area

By Eyewitness News
Weather or Not: Lee Goldberg's keeping you safe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When dangerouss weather approaches, everyone should prepare for worst-case scenarios.

Here are tips and resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

-- Be aware of the latest weather forecast.

-- Make sure you have plenty of cash on hand in case your area loses power, causing ATM machines and banks to close down as well.

-- Make a plan for your family, business and property.

-- Assemble a disaster preparedness kit stocked with critical supplies, including important documents and medications. Click HERE to see a list of the items you should put in your kit.

-- Purchase flood insurance in advance of the storm.

The National Weather Service suggests you have a plan for your family pets, and determine safe areas inside your home, as well as escape routes if flooding turns dangerous.

Your smartphone could be your most valuable tool during or after a hurricane, with dozens of apps available to provide crucial information. Be sure to download the abc7NY Eyewitness News app to stay informed.

Emergency contact resources for the New York area that you may need during hurricanes, tropical storms or other dangerous weather:

DISASTER RESPONSE AGENCIES:

American Red Cross - Hurricane Preparedness

Insurance Information Institute - Disaster Preparedness

Hurricane Preparedness from Ready.gov

CONNECTICUT:
Official State Website

Bridgeport Storm Information

Town of Greenwich

New Haven Emergency Services
City of Norwalk Emergency Preparedness

City of Stamford

LONG ISLAND:

Nassau Co Emergency Management

Nassau and Suffolk Coastal Storm Surge Maps (Ocean and Sound Areas)

Suffolk Co Emergency Preparedness

NEW YORK CITY:

NYC Emergency Preparedness

NEW JERSEY:

State of New Jersey Info

Bergen Co Resources

Essex Co Resources

Hudson Co Emergency Preparedness
Hunterdon Co Emergency Preparedness

Middlesex County main site

Monmouth Co Emergency Preparedness

Ocean Co Emergency Preparedness

Passaic Co Emergency Preparedness

Somerset Co Emergency Preparedness

Sussex County

Union Co Emergency Preparedness

Warren County

NORTHERN NY SUBURBS:

Dutchess Co Emergency Preparedness

Orange Co Emergency Management

Putnam Co Emergency Preparedness


Rockland Co. Emergency Preparedness

Sullivan Co Emergency Preparedness

Ulster Co Emergency Preparedness

Westchester Co. OEM

REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES:

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Long Island Railroad

Metro-North Railroad

NYC Ferry Services

New Jersey Transit

Connecticut Commuter Rail (Shore Line East)

UTILITIES
Central Hudson: (845) 452-2700 or (800) 527-2714, or go to www.centralhudson.com

Con Edison: (800) 75-CONED (800-752-6633), or go to www.coned.com

PSEG-Long Island: (800) 490-0075, or go to www.psegliny.com

Long Island Power Authority: lipower.org

National Grid (upstate electric): (800) 867-5222, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (upstate gas): (800) 642-4272, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (metro area gas): (718) 643-4050, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

National Grid (Long Island gas): (800) 490-0045, or go to www.nationalgridus.com

Jersey Center Power and Light: Go to www.firstenergycorp.com

NYSEG (electric): (800) 572-1131, or go to NYSEG.com

NYSEG (gas): (800) 572-1121, or go to NYSEG.com

Orange & Rockland: (877) 434-4100, or go to oru.com

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

National Weather Svc - Upton LI

National Weather Svc - Mt Holly NJ

National Weather Svc - Albany NY

National Weather Svc - Binghamton NY
