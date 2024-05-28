Manhattanhenge 2024: When and where to watch in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Twice a year, the setting sun lines up with Manhattan's streets to provide one of the most amazing sunset photos you can capture in New York City.

Manhattanhenge happens on approximately the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year.

According to the American Museum of Natural History, the spectacle occurs when the "setting Sun aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid, creating a radiant glow of light across Manhattan's brick and steel canyons, simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough's grid."

The sun sets as seen between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Here are the days and times you can watch Manhattanhenge:

May 2024

Half Sun: Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 8:13 p.m.

Full Sun: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 8:12 p .m.

July 2024

Half Sun: Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 8:21 p.m.

Full Sun: Friday, July 12, 2024, 8:21 at 8:20 p.m.

If you want to get a shot worthy of the occasion, follow these photos tips from AccuWeather:

Plan ahead: Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds.

Be sure to check the weather and stake out your spot well before the sunset. As with any big event in New York City, Manhattanhenge attracts crowds. Pick the right street: Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets in Manhattan to witness the moment. They are:

Find a street with an unobstructed view of the horizon. NYC Parks has outlined the best streets in Manhattan to witness the moment. They are: -14th Street -23rd Street -34th Street -42nd Street -57th Street Manhattanhenge can also be viewed at: - Tudor City Overpass in Manhattan - Hunter's Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens Bring the right equipment and check your settings: If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera.

If you really want the perfect shot, bring a tripod and a quality camera. Make sure your settings are ready for the low-light conditions. Pick a high aperture setting such as F/16 and make sure your ISO is the lowest possible for your camera. Experiment with different subjects: Try picking something in the foreground to focus on, such as someone watching the sunset or a fountain. This creates a silhouette for a more appealing shot.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts