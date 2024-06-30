Severe weather prompts warnings, strong storms across Northeast; Parts of U.S. facing extreme heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 58 million people will be within the storm zone as severe weather moves throughout the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. for most of the Tri-State area. New York City is currently under an AccuWeather Alert as Sunday remains hot and humid with the chance for strong storms.

According to the Storm Prediction Center as of Sunday morning, New York is currently at a Level 3 risk for severe weather, which can include flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts, large hail and frequent lightning. The strongest storms are expected between 2 p.m. through 7 p.m.

There is a risk severe storms from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast - from North Carolina to Maine, with more than 58 million people in the storm zone.

There is also high rip current risk until 9 p.m. for area beaches in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau County and Suffolk County on Long Island, as officials are urging beach visitors to stay out of the surf zone.

The severe weather warnings come as New York City kicked off the 2024 NYC Pride March in Manhattan. This year's event marks the 40th anniversary of Heritage of Pride and the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, with millions expected to line the streets in celebration of Pride Month.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Beryl strengthened into what experts called an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that Beryl could become a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the southeast Caribbean.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Beryl's center is expected to pass about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Barbados on Monday morning, said Sabu Best, director of Barbados' meteorological service.

"This is a very serious situation developing for the Windward Islands," warned the National Hurricane Center in Miami, which said that Beryl was "forecast to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge."

Other parts of the U.S. in the meantime are facing extreme heat ahead of July 4, including in the south, where heat indices are above 100. On the west coast, California is expected to experience a multi-day scorcher this Fourth of July.

Heat indices in parts of the southern U.S. on Sunday are above 100. The Lower Mississippi River Valley is under an Excessive Heat Warning where heat indices could reach up to 118.

