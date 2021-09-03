13 dead from Ida flooding in NYC, most in basement apartments; DOB to investigate

Eleven of the 13 people who died in the storm died in their basement apartments.
However, the NYPD says they rescued more than 800 people during the storm Wednesday night.
You could see officers in the waters, rescuing people trapped in their homes, cars, and even on public transportation.
Body cam video showed police efforts in Central Park, which saw back-to-back record-breaking rainfall.
Despite those rescues, at least 13 people, including a toddler, died in New York City during that storm, many of them trapped in basement apartments as historic amounts of water rushed in.
One man's body was found floating in the Gowanus Canal Thursday afternoon.
In Flushing, neighbors say improvements to storm drainage are badly needed after three people in the neighborhood were found dead in their basements.
"We have lost a son. We have lost a sister and this, this is why I cannot comprehend, no one, the emotions here I can speak for everyone. There is only sadness and it's, it's just overwhelming," a neighbor said.
The Department of Buildings will investigate the living conditions of the basement apartments involved in the tragic deaths.
In another example of the tremendous flooding, video showed an MTA bus with standing floodwaters and people were caught off guard.
