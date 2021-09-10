Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tragic discovery was made in the Passaic River in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday a man's body was found near milepost five on Route 21.

The person has not yet been identified.



Authorities are looking into whether the man's death is linked to the historic flooding triggered by Ida last week.

Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people in New Jersey with several still missing.

RELATED | President Joe Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NJ, NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on President Biden and Kathy Hochul's tours through storm-ravaged New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyhurricane idafloodingflash floodingbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Suffern youth baseball, football fields, facilities decimated by Ida
Former Mets visit FDNY firehouse to honor members lost on 9/11
Crowd heckles high school student at Tennessee board meeting
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty
Show More
Brian Benjamin sworn in as lieutenant governor of New York
How Port Authority Pipes and Drums Band rebuilt after 9/11
Man continues late brother's fight to get 9/11 victims help
Tips for detecting and reporting price gouging following Ida flooding
What will make this NYC school year a success?
More TOP STORIES News