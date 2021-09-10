Man's body found in Passaic River in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday a man's body was found near milepost five on Route 21.
The person has not yet been identified.
Authorities are looking into whether the man's death is linked to the historic flooding triggered by Ida last week.
Ida's flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people in New Jersey with several still missing.
RELATED | President Joe Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NJ, NYC
