Body of teen gone missing while fishing on Long Island found by police

By Eyewitness News
CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island found the body of a teenager who went missing while fishing.

Suffolk County police investigators say they pulled 16-year-old Joseph Rera's body from the water in Cupsogue County Park earlier this week.

The high school junior was fishing with friends on November 6 when he went missing.

"Just fishing was his outlet from anything he was feeling, whether it was sadness, happiness, he would go fish," Jacob Ducoing, a friend had said last month. "And that's what I guess kept his mind off everything."

Authorities say Rera was fishing on a sandbar and then may have been overcome by a wave, or slipped off the rocks and was injured.

All his friends know is they went back to look for him to get something to eat, and he was gone.

Rera was a junior at Center Moriches High School.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

