Body of teen gone missing while fishing on Long Island found by police

Suffolk County police investigators say they pulled 16-year-old Joseph Rera's body from the water in Cupsogue County Park earlier this week.
The high school junior was fishing with friends on November 6 when he went missing.
"Just fishing was his outlet from anything he was feeling, whether it was sadness, happiness, he would go fish," Jacob Ducoing, a friend had said last month. "And that's what I guess kept his mind off everything."
Authorities say Rera was fishing on a sandbar and then may have been overcome by a wave, or slipped off the rocks and was injured.
All his friends know is they went back to look for him to get something to eat, and he was gone.
Rera was a junior at Center Moriches High School.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
ALSO READ | Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip