Friends, family seek answers after teen disappears while fishing on Long Island

By
CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- A community on Long Island is in shock as the search continues for a teenager who went missing while he was fishing last weekend.

Joseph Rera was last seen with friends in the water off Center Moriches on Friday. Now those friends, and his desperate family, are looking for answers.

"No one ever thinks, your best friend's gonna just disappear out of nowhere," the victim's friend said Wednesday.

But that is how surreal things are since the 16-year-old went missing while fishing. The recovery effort still has not yielded any results.

It was at Cupsogue Beach County Park when Rera and several of his buddies from Center Moriches were doing what they always did -- what they found comfort doing during the pandemic.

"Just fishing was his outlet from anything he was feeling, whether it was sadness, happiness, he would go fish and that's what I guess, kept his mind off everything," friend Jacob Ducoing said.

But the group fanned out, as they often did, and Rera told his friends he was moving closer to the rocks to fish.

"And he would always fish in the most dangerous spot, but then catch the most fish," friend Colin Leslie said.

Authorities don't really know if Rera was fishing on a sandbar and was then overcome by a wave, or if he slipped off those rocks and then hurt himself.

All his friends know is they went back to look for him to get something to eat and he was gone.

"It's very tough, honestly, I feel very numb at times it hits me," friend James Debler-Seidel said.

Rera was a junior at Center Moriches High School where counselors are now on hand.

His family wants to stress the dangers of fishing at Moriches Inlet and the need for more safeguards.

But the most cruel irony is that fishing was the one thing they could do to stay safe from COVID.

"We really didn't party a lot, all we did was fish," friend Paul Loguercio said.

