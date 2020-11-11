Off-duty officer shoots man who tried to carjack him in Brooklyn: NYPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7858435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison comments on the shooting.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer shot a man who allegedly tried to carjack him at gunpoint in Brooklyn, according to police.Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the officer had left work and was on his way home when the 26-year-old suspect tapped on his window with a gun at Foster Avenue and East 87th Street in Canarsie around 2 a.m.The officer pulled ahead to a safe distance and exited his vehicle, and that's when Harrison said the man fired one gunshot at him."Our member of the service then pulled out his firearm, shooting several times at our perpetrator, striking him in the chest," Harrison said.He said two guns and a knife were found on the suspect, who was taken to Brookdale University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.The officer was not injured but was taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for tinnitus.Harrison said at this point, authorities do not believe the officer had been followed, nor do they think he was aware his intended victim was an off-duty officer.The investigation is active and ongoing, and several blocks are shut down in the area of where the shooting took place.