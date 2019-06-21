Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The body of a woman wearing only underwear was discovered on the beach on Long Island early Friday morning.Authorities say a jogger found the body just before 5:30 a.m. between Monroe and Lincoln boulevards in Long Beach.Responding officers discovered the body of a white female, approximately 40 to 50 years old, face down and wearing only undergarments.The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department.The incident is currently being investigated by the Long Beach Detective Division.Anyone with information is urged to call police.----------