Bomb-making materials found at Queens home just hours after fire; suspect in custody: Sources

Due to a police emergency please avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets. — NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) September 16, 2020

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a home in Queens, where bomb-making materials were found just hours after a fire, according to sources.Police first responded to reports of a suspicious package at a two-story building on 19th Street in Astoria just before 8 p.m.Law enforcement sources say officials found bomb-making materials and instructions on how to make bombs.They say a tenant is in custody, who is associated with the materials and is described by sources as an an emotionally disturbed person.He has not been charged.Police requested a bomb squad to the scene.Fire officials are standing by and are evacuating nearby buildings. Police have evacuated Astoria Park.NYPD is asking everyone to avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets.FDNY says just six hours earlier there was a fire at the same location on the first floor.They say 12 units and 60 firefighters responded to the scene.The fire was placed under control just after 2 p.m.Officials say the suspect was combative at the scene of the fire before he was taken to the hospital with burned hands.It was after the fire, that fire marshals, while investigating the incident, discovered bomb-making materials and literature.