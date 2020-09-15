2 construction workers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued two construction workers stuck on the 10th floor of a building when their scaffolding gave out.

The incident was reported Tuesday at a building on 78th Street and Broadway at 4:30 p.m.

One side of the rigging that the workers were on gave out while they were doing work on the exterior of the building.

A man was stuck on a window ledge while a woman was stuck on the collapsed scaffolding.

RELATED | FDNY saves woman with heroic, rare rope rescue during New York City high-rise fire

The high-angle rescue involved firefighters repelling down from the roof and attaching themselves to the victims.

Other firefighters could be seen in the floors above and the floors below where the rigging let loose.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the moment the second window washer was brought inside to safety.

More News Videos

A rescue is underway to save two window washers from a building on the Upper West Side.



Witnesses said both workers held onto their safety ropes for about 5 to 10 minutes before rescuers arrived.

"It was a very good operation by all three units and it showed a lot of teamwork and both victims are both workers who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, so we had a very successful outcome" an FDNY official said.

Officials with the Department of Building were on the scene to figure out what went wrong.



