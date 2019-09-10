2 children struck, 1 fatally, when car crashes into scaffolding in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two children were struck, one fatally, when a driver suffered an apparent seizure and crashed into scaffolding in Brooklyn Tuesday.An 10-year-old boy was killed and an 8-year-old girl was injured.The accident happened in front of a bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 16-hundred block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood around 3:00 p.m.The 50-year-old driver of a Lexus SUV lost control, jumped the sidewalk at Avenue L and struck the boy, according to the NYPD.The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The girl was taken to Kings County Hospital with injuries to the pelvis and right arm.The driver was being treated for head injuries at Kings County Hospital. So far there have been no arrests.Ocean Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between Avenue M and Avenue K.----------