Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Bronx River Houses on Harrod Avenue near East 174th Street in the Soundview section.

The boy fell from a 9th-floor window.

FDNY and EMS responded to the scene. The child was transported to Lincoln Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewbronxchild injuredchild out window
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Police: Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run dump truck driver in NYC
Man from England missing after arriving for NYC marathon found safe
Cold start to the weekend, but a warm finish
'Jersey Shore' star pleads not guilty to domestic violence, other charges
Show More
Photos released of suspects in NYC home invasion robbery
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak undergoes emergency surgery
Police questioning man in disappearance of missing NJ woman: Sources
Bronx storage facility with wooden pallets goes up in flames
Popular Selena cover singer from LA detained by ICE in Texas
More TOP STORIES News