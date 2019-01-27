2-year-old boy loses consciousness after ingesting mother's methadone on Long Island

MELVILLE, Long Island --
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy lost consciousness after he swallowed his mother's methadone at a home on Long Island.

Newsday reports that volunteer firefighters administered naloxone after the boy ingested methadone and lost consciousness at a home in Melville on Friday.

Suffolk County police said the child was taken to Huntington Hospital for observation.

The Melville Volunteer Fire Department issued "a plea to all" on Facebook Saturday saying, "If you think that we don't have an opioid epidemic right here in front of us, THINK AGAIN."

Police provided no further information.

