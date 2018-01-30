Brawl at Denny's restaurant in NJ caught on video

Brawl breaks out at Denny's restaurant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2018.

VINELAND, New Jersey --
Cell phone video captured a brawl at a Denny's restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey.

The video shows teenagers tossing plates and hurling chairs inside the dining room early Saturday morning.

Police say the fight involved about 15 people.

The teens fled as police arrived around 3 a.m.

Authorities say they made one arrest.

However, they want the public to take a good look at the video and help identify anyone else involved.

