Breast cancer survivors on the runway at charity fashion show in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Breast cancer survivors were on the runway at a charity fashion show in Brooklyn.

The ninth annual Pink Runway Charity Fashion show was not so much about the clothes - but about the people wearing them.

There was a pink runway showcasing victory thundering down the catwalk. It featured 20 models from 13 countries - all Brooklyn residents and all breast cancer survivors or patients. Their doctors joined them on stage to raise money for the Maimonides Breast Center.

It was the ninth annual Pink Runway Charity Fashion show - a fundraiser for the Maimonides

Lydia Martinez was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and leaned on family, fellow patients, and survivors as well as her doctor and the team.

"You don't know if you're gonna be ok," she said.

Martinez says she does not want women to be scared.

"I want them to, the minute they feel anything, please come to the doctor. Don't wait until the last minute because little problems and be solved. Big ones you need more aggressive medication," Martinez added.

"Awareness is really what October is all about. When we find a breast tumor that we can't feel on a mammogram, the cure rate is 98 percent. So this is about awareness. It's about early detection and saving lives," said Dr. Patrick Borgen, Founder, and Director of the Maimonides Breast Cancer Program.

As soon as Shiela smith felt a lump on her chest, she knew where to turn to.

The Physician's Assistant has been working with Dr. Borgen at Maimonides for more than a decade.

"Many women don't do self-breast exams. It's important to get to know your body, and if you sense something is wrong to not wait," she said.

And by not waiting - the models got to celebrate love - and life.

ALSO WATCH | Breakthroughs for Breast Cancer

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.