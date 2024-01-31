35-year-old mother from Queens dies from cancer after sharing her story for the holidays

Stacey Sager spoke to the Breslin family, whose Christmas will be a little different this year due to a cancer diagnosis.

Stacey Sager spoke to the Breslin family, whose Christmas will be a little different this year due to a cancer diagnosis.

Stacey Sager spoke to the Breslin family, whose Christmas will be a little different this year due to a cancer diagnosis.

Stacey Sager spoke to the Breslin family, whose Christmas will be a little different this year due to a cancer diagnosis.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 35-year-old mother from Queens has sadly died from cancer just over a month after sharing her courageous battle with Eyewitness News.

Jillian Breslin died on Monday after a nine-month fight against stage 4, triple negative breast cancer.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager spoke with Breslin and her family around the holidays in December.

Sager is a cancer survivor and in treatment and she wanted to share the Breslins' story to show what living with cancer was like during the holiday season.

Breslin's diagnosis came without warning and she shared the hardest part about it all was with her daughter, Emilia, who is only 2 and a half.

"Jill was a tremendous spirit who made life better for anyone that was lucky enough to be in her orbit. Beautiful, funny, smart. Jill was creative, stylish and lived every moment of life to the fullest. There was no one like Jill," loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help Breslin's husband and daughter through this difficult time.

Watch our holiday story with the Breslin family in the video player above.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.