Living with cancer during the holidays

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Some holiday traditions never change but for the Breslin family in Astoria, but this will be a Christmas like no other.

Sadly, it won't be an easy one.

"The hardest part is probably with my daughter, Emilia," Jillian Breslin said.

Emilia is only 2 and a half years old. Her mother is only 35 and now in treatment for stage 4, triple negative breast cancer.

Her diagnosis came without warning.

"It was May of this year. We had just gotten back from a trip in Disney. I was almost 6 months pregnant," she explained.

Her symptoms included hip pain, sciatic pain, and shortness of breath, but were written off as part of the pregnancy until they became too severe to ignore.

"So we decided to go to the E.R. and they told me right there, in the E.R. that I was... I had cancer... basically throughout my body and my bones, brains, lung, breast and liver," Jillian said.

The Breslins are grappling with weekly chemotherapy and Jillian's survival, much less the holiday season.

"We love our friends dearly but saying no to those Friendsgivings and Friends Hanukkahs and all the friends' gatherings," she said.

They are sticking with immediate family because Jillian's immune system is so compromised.

As many of you know, I too am a cancer survivor and in treatment, going through some of the same this holiday season. No travel. No big crowds. Lots of staying home. Lots of "no" to others, but experts have some advice.

"As a friend or as a family member, that we don't take that personally, that we support that, that we encourage that, and that we find other ways to help bring joy," Dr. Shanthi Sivendran, American Cancer Society Oncologist, said.

For some, it may mean starting new traditions and remember it doesn't mean not checking in. Cancer can be lonely.

"People stop inviting you to things, and that's tough," Jillian said. "I wanna hear from them."

"You just have to let the patient feel how they feel. It really is the most important thing," James Breslin, her husband, said.

What's clear is material things don't matter one bit this holiday season, at least not to Jillian and her husband.

What does she want the most for Christmas?

"Just to be with my two girls, really," she said.

For Emilia, too young to understand, it's a team effort right now to normalize the holidays when their world seems anything but.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.