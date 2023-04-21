Bridge in Nassau County renamed in memory of Nassau County police officer

A bridge in Plainview was renamed for a Nassau County police officer killed in the line of duty. Chantee Lans has more.

PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WABC) -- A bridge in Plainview was renamed for a Nassau County police officer killed in the line of duty.

A sign unveiling ceremony on Friday officially renamed the bridge on Sunnyside Boulevard near exit 46 of the Long Island Expressway the 'Police Officer Daniel J. Greer Memorial Bridge.'

Members of Officer Greer's family along with members of the Nassau Police Department, including Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder, were joined by County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino, Assemblyman Charles Lavine, and former state Sen. Jim Gaughran, among others to honor his memory.

On Dec. 16, 1979, Officer Greer, 44, was struck and killed by a drunken driver while talking with a motorist he had pulled over on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview.

He was dragged more than 150 feet. The driver fled, but police were able to catch up to him with the help of CB radio users who were in the area.

Retired Nassau County officer, Detective Gary Ferrucci was his partner.

"When he made the traffic stop and said to the lady, 'You have to move your car' because simply enough, it's dangerous,' and less than a few seconds later, he was gone," said Ferrucci.

Officer Greer's son, Steven, was 14 at the time.

"My biggest memory is my brother John running up the stairs saying he's dead. It was very early in the morning. It was a bad day," he said.

Assemblyman Charles Lavine said everyone has to stand with Officer Greer's family.

"We have to stand with Officer Greer's family and we have to stand with law enforcement and we have to stand with our community," said Lavine.

Officer Greer's Granddaughter, Colleen Greer-Zioba, was the force behind renaming the bridge.

"We're just so thankful as a family that this is finally happening -- so Grandpa, finally got it done," she said.

Officer Greer was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. He had been with the Nassau County Police Department for 13 years and was survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. His family hopes his name on the sign will serve as a constant reminder to not drink and drive.

