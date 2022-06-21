Bridgeport teen dies days after suffering injuries in a hit-and-run accident

By Eyewitness News
18-year-old struck while riding scooter dies

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Bridgeport teen died after being critically injured in a hit-and-run accident.

AJ De Jesus, 18, died Tuesday, officials said. He was riding a scooter with a 17-year-old friend last Wednesday when a pickup truck slammed into them.

The time-lapse video showed the truck driving away with the scooter wedged underneath. It was dragged for 250 yards.

The driver then ditched the vehicle and fled the scene. Authorities say the driver of the pickup turned himself in shortly after police tracked down his vehicle. No other information about the driver has been released.



De Jesus' aunt, Jovanna Hopkins, has set up a GoFundMe page for the victim.

"My nephew fought hard, but unfortunately, his body couldn't handle the trauma. We are asking for help to lay my nephew to rest," said Hopkins.

