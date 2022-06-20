Mass shooting in Harlem leaves 1 dead, multiple wounded

Seven men and two women were struck in the area of Fifth Avenue and East 139th Street just after 12:35 a.m. Monday.
Victims were found on an overpass over the Harlem River Drive and in a nearby park.
Four people were initially found shot at the scene, others subsequently arrived at Harlem Hospital.
One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.
The other wounded people were being treated at area hospitals.
No arrests were immediately made, and it was unclear what prompted the shooting
Police initially were told that two groups were shooting at each other at the scene.
They had also responded to a large group of hundreds of people in East Harlem about 15 minutes before the shots were fired.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube