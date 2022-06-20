Mass shooting in Harlem leaves 1 dead, multiple wounded

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, when gunfire erupted in Harlem overnight.

Seven men and two women were struck in the area of Fifth Avenue and East 139th Street just after 12:35 a.m. Monday.

Victims were found on an overpass over the Harlem River Drive and in a nearby park.

Four people were initially found shot at the scene, others subsequently arrived at Harlem Hospital.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The other wounded people were being treated at area hospitals.

No arrests were immediately made, and it was unclear what prompted the shooting

Police initially were told that two groups were shooting at each other at the scene.

They had also responded to a large group of hundreds of people in East Harlem about 15 minutes before the shots were fired.

