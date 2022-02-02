Suspect arrested after 2 Virginia college campus officers shot and killed

EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman arrested after killing 2 Virginia college campus officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Authorities said a gunman shot and killed two campus officers at a private college in Virginia, promoting a campus lockdown before the suspect was found and arrested.

School officials placed Bridgewater College on lockdown after tweeting a warning of a shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon and urged students to shelter in place.

Virginia State Police said the two campus officers responded to reports of a suspicious man and that he opened fire on them, fatally wounding both officers before fleeing.

"Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us," school President Dr. David W. Bushman said in a message to the campus. "These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the "dynamic duo." John was J.J.'s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do."

Authorities said 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell was arrested off campus and treated for a gunshot wound. It's not clear whether the shooting was self-inflicted or sustained in an exchange with officers.

He's being held without bond on charges including two counts of capital murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiadeadly shootingactive shootercollegestudent safetyu.s. & worldofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Funeral today for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora
Exclusive: Staff at Newark hospital overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Queens
Washington's NFL team announces new name
AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild
Staten Island Chuck says early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
Show More
Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side
Snow plow driver suspended, allegedly blasted Jewish men with snow
Meat cleaver intercepted by officers at Long Island jail
COVID Updates: Omicron cases trending downward for adults and kids
Dog electrocuted while walking over metal plate in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News