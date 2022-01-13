coronavirus new york city

What's closed on Broadway: 'To Kill a Mockingbird' pausing performances until June

Broadway shows forced to close, take hiatus due to COVID pandemic
By Eyewitness News
'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway play takes hiatus due to COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The latest Broadway show to pause during the omicron variant is "To Kill a Mockingbird," which will stage its final performance on Sunday -- and not return until June.

And when the popular show resumes, it will do so in the smaller Belasco Theater.



The current occupant of that theater, "Girl from the North Country," is itself temporarily closing Jan. 23, and promises "a return engagement this spring is in the works."

The shows are following the model of "Mrs. Doubtfire," which announced earlier this month that it would close Jan. 10 with plans to reopen March 15.

Five Broadway shows decided to close earlier than expected in December, and now three more have paused performances during the traditionally slow winter months, hoping to resume later this year.

Several shows canceled performances around Christmas, while others -- including "Jagged Little Pill," "Thoughts of a Colored Man," Ain't Too Proud" and "Waitress" -- have announced they were closing for good.

Mask and vaccine requirements for those attending Broadway shows has been extended through at least the end of April.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Palace Theatre being lifted 30 feet above Times Square.



arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthreopen nyccoronavirushamiltoncoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorktheatercovid 19 pandemicbroadwaycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
