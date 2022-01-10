Broadway requiring full vaccination for kids 12+ by end of January, extending masking requirements

They are also extending the Buy With Confidence program which allows for flexible exchanges and refunds.
The theatres will also require full vaccinations for children ages 5 -11 years old for all performances beginning January 29, 2022 in accordance with New York City's Key to NYC Guidelines.
"We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of COVID health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we've done every day for the past five months. Come join us!" said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League.
For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/
Many Broadway shows have had to cancel performances or close entirely due to positive COVID tests within their companies.
Still, many like Disney's "Alladdin" and "The Lion King" have put out the message that Broadway is open!
Disney Theatrical, which produces "Aladdin" and "The Lion King" is owned by the same parent company as ABC7.
