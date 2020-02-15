MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Broadway show was evacuated after pepper spray went off inside the theater.
It happened during Saturday's matinee show of 'Jagged Little Pill.'
Police say it appears someone accidentally discharged the pepper spray.
No one was seriously hurt, but several people did have reactions to the spray.
The theater was evacuated as a precaution, and the show was canceled.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Broadway matinee evacuated after pepper spray goes off in theater
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News