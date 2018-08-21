Broken pipe causes flooding in Bronx public housing complex for third day

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
The New York Public Housing Authority confirmed Tuesday residents at the Morrisania Air Rights complex on Park Avenue in the Bronx experienced early morning flooding due to a broken water pipe on the 12th floor.

The flooding marked the third straight day of water issues at the public housing complex that left residents temporarily without water and the use of their elevators.

A NYCHA spokeperson said an initial break on Sunday on the 20th floor had exposed other weaknesses in the water pipe.

On Monday, another break on the 17th floor caused a waterfall of water to rush through the apartment complex, soaking people's belongings.

Residents said they were awoken early Tuesday to more flooding.

By noon, a NYCHA spokesperson said one elevator had been brought back online and water had been partially restored.

The spokesperson added that additional testing was underway to look for other possible weaknesses in the pipe to prevent another round of flooding.

Residents expressed frustration and concern about the amount the damage to their apartments and inconveniences the flooding had caused.

A NYCHA spokesperson said residents would be provided claim forms to seek reimbursement for the damages they had incurred over the past three days.

