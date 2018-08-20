Water flows down stairwell, flooding Bronx NYCHA building

Some residents of a New York City public housing complex in the Bronx had to deal with a cascade of water on Monday morning.The flooding occurred in a NYCHA building the Melrose section on Park Avenue.Water flowed down a stairwell and into a hallway.A broken pipe appears to be the cause for the flooding.Residents said that they have dealt with similar flooding before."This is an elderly building, and there's people upstairs that are trapped in their apartments," one resident said. "They can't even go outside to cool their apartments or nothing like that. So I have nobody to go upstairs in case they need something, because all the home attendants are down here, including me. I'm one of them."Eyewitness News has reached out to NYCHA for comment.----------