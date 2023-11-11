Police searching for individual in connection with two random, back-to-back assaults: NYPD

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with two assaults in the Bronx.

On Friday around 8 p.m., an unknown individual approached a man, 49, from behind, police say. The individual then knocked the man to the ground, struck him with an unknown object and attempted to press their thumbs into the man's eyes before fleeing, according to police.

Moments later, police believe the same individual approached a woman, 52, and slashed her forehead with an unknown object and fled the scene.

Both of the assaults were unprovoked, police say.

According to police, both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to local hospitals.

The individual being sought by police in connection with the two assaults was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black and gray socks.

Police have released an image of the individual they are looking for.

Anyone with information in regard to these assaults is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | 3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.