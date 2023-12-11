Injuries unknown after partial building collapse in Morris Heights

A building has partially collapsed in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx Monday afternoon.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are on the scene after a building partially collapsed in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a six-story building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace around 3:30 p.m.

Citizen App video from the scene shows destruction as the corner of the building appears to have collapsed to the sidewalk down below.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

