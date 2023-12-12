Dozens of displaced residents relocated after Bronx apartment building partially collapses

Jim Dolan and Lucy Yang report from Morris Heights with the latest.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The lives of nearly 100 people have been unexpectedly uprooted Monday night after a corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed, leaving apartments completely exposed.

The displaced tenants of 1915 Billingsley Terrace walked a few blocks to their new, temporary home Monday night: the basement of PS 390, as the Red Cross set up shop outside the middle school.

Some of the tenants were inside the apartment building when disaster struck.

"I was there sleeping. I ran out when I heard the rumble of the collapse and when I ran down the stairs with everyone else who was running, I fell," said displaced tenant Domingo Taveras.

The evacuated building has 47 apartments along with a half-dozen businesses, according to the FDNY.

One woman who spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres, lived on the sixth floor with 12 other people, most of them adults. Only a mom and three kids were inside the apartment at the time of the collapse.

"We don't know where we are going to stay," said displaced tenant Marjorie Medal. "What's happening is we have the kids, and we don't know. Our concern is for the kids."

The displaced tenants are amazed and thankful none of their neighbors or friends suffered serious injury.

Nonetheless, a structural disaster at their home two weeks before Christmas adds a new and unwelcome layer of difficulty.

"I got home from work and look what I encountered," said one tenant, originally from Venezuela. "I don't know. First I'm an immigrant and as soon as I overcome one challenge here comes another."

The devastating reality of what happened Monday afternoon, coupled with the helpless uncertainty of what lies ahead, is a double dose of hardship for people sheltering in a public-school basement and wondering where they will go from here.

