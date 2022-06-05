45-year-old man killed in crash at Bronx intersection; police searching for suspect

The crash happened at the intersection of 168 Street and Webster Avenue in the Morrisania, just before 4:30 a.m.
Police say a 45-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was hit by a Chevy Traverse SUV.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
The person driving the Chevy ditched his vehicle and fled on foot.
Police are still searching for him.
----------
