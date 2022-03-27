Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was stabbed to death in the Bronx and police believe it all started with a fender bender.

Police say a 42-year-old male victim was found shortly before midnight Saturday at Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.

The man was found with a stab wound to his right leg.

EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.

According to the NYPD, the victim and suspect may have gotten into a minor car accident. That's when the two pulled over and got into a dispute.

They say the suspect then stabbed the victim with unknown weapon, got back into his car and then fled the scene.

Officials say they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


