Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11662464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday. Stacey Sager has the full story.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was stabbed to death in the Bronx and police believe it all started with a fender bender.Police say a 42-year-old male victim was found shortly before midnight Saturday at Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.The man was found with a stab wound to his right leg.EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.According to the NYPD, the victim and suspect may have gotten into a minor car accident. That's when the two pulled over and got into a dispute.They say the suspect then stabbed the victim with unknown weapon, got back into his car and then fled the scene.Officials say they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------