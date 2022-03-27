Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx

Police say a 42-year-old male victim was found shortly before midnight Saturday at Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.
The man was found with a stab wound to his right leg.
EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.
According to the NYPD, the victim and suspect may have gotten into a minor car accident. That's when the two pulled over and got into a dispute.
They say the suspect then stabbed the victim with unknown weapon, got back into his car and then fled the scene.
Officials say they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
