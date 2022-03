Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx

EMBED >More News Videos Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced the first shipment of donated firearms to Ukraine from the United States on Friday. Stacey Sager has the full story.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A driver was stabbed to death in the Bronx and police believe it all started with a fender bender.Police say a 42-year-old male victim was found shortly before midnight Saturday at Castle Hill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard.The man was found with a stab wound to his right leg.EMS took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead.According to the NYPD, the victim and suspect may have gotten into a minor car accident. That's when the two pulled over and got into a dispute.They say the suspect then stabbed the victim with unknown weapon, got back into his car and then fled the scene.Officials say they do not have a good description of the suspect or the vehicle at this time.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.