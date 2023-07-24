Firefighters are battling a fire in a three-story building on Castle Hill Avenue in the Unionport section of the Bronx on Monday.

At least 1 injured in Bronx building fire

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) -- At least one person was injured in a fire at a building in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene on Castle Hill Avenue after the fire broke out around 2 p.m.

Crews could be seen on the roof of an adjacent building working on the flames.

At least one person was injured in the fire, but the severity of their injury is not yet known.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

Few other details were released.

