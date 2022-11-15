Fire on 1st floor of Bronx building leaves people trapped upstairs

CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at 1414 Bryant Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

The fire was on the first floor of a three-story multi-family home, which caused concern for people on the upper floors.

The FDNY said they sent firefighters up to the third floor to rescue people trapped on the third floor.

"Two civilians were on the third floor at the rear window, we had difficulty gaining access with ladders to the rear of the structure. We started to set up for a roof rope rescue operation in case we had to pick them up from the window. Luckily we didn't need to do this, we were able to knock the fire down and bring the people down the interior stairs," said FDNY Captain Hugh Duffy.

Officials say approximately 106 fire and EMS members responded and the fire was extinguished shortly after 1 p.m.

Seven people were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

