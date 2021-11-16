Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Bronx

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking southbound on Jerome Avenue sometime after 6 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Chevy Tahoe traveling in the same direction.
The driver did not stop.
The victim was taken to St Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.
Jerome Avenue was closed between West 192nd and West 193rd streets as police investigated.
ALSO READ | Man accused of robbing Target store with box cutter in Manhattan
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip