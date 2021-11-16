Traffic

Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Bronx

Man struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A man was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking southbound on Jerome Avenue sometime after 6 a.m. when he was struck by a blue Chevy Tahoe traveling in the same direction.

The driver did not stop.



The victim was taken to St Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Jerome Avenue was closed between West 192nd and West 193rd streets as police investigated.

