Man arrested after allegedly robbing Target store with box cutter in Manhattan

Police made an arrest Saturday of a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park on Thursday.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police arrested a man accused of threatening a security guard with a box cutter, before walking out of a Manhattan Target with stolen goods.Dwayne Spaulding, 42, is facing a single robbery charge for the incident at the Target store in Kips Bay.The robbery happened on October 17 at around 11:39 a.m.Police say he entered the store and began removing items from shelves. Then, as he attempted to leave the store, a security guard confronted him.That's when police say Spaulding took out a box cutter and threatened the guard.He got away with multiple pieces of merchandise but was later arrested.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------