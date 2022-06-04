Firecrackers set off by food court inside mall in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Some stores were put on lockdown after firecrackers were set off at a mall in the Bronx Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

They say somebody set off firecrackers by the food court area.


There's no word yet on any injuries.

Some stores were put on lockdown as a result.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

