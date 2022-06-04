Firecrackers set off by food court inside mall in the Bronx

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.
They say somebody set off firecrackers by the food court area.
There's no word yet on any injuries.
MORE NEWS: Mayor sends stern letter to NYC employees: 'Report to work in person'
Some stores were put on lockdown as a result.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip