Loud thuds scare crowd leaving boxing match at Barclays Center, several injured in scramble

Loud noise sends people running for cover at Barclays Center

BARCLAYS -- People were sent running after a loud noise at the Barclays Center prompted an active shooting scare early Sunday morning.

The noise happened after the Devonte Davis and Rolando Romero boxing match. The fight let out around 1:00 a.m. when there were several loud thuds.

Dozens of people ran for cover.



Ten people were treated for minor injuries and some were taken to area hospitals.

This all happening as deadly mass shootings have occurred across the nation over the past few weeks leaving people on edge.

One teen was on an escalator inside the Barclays Center when he said he heard the loud thuds.

"I was so confused, my adrenaline was pumping, I was just thinking how am I going to get out of here," Joshua said. "My phone was dead and I was freaking out because I didn't know how I was going to get home."

Police are investigating to determine what the noise was and if any arrests should be made.

