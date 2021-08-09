Arrest made after beloved 91-year-old found dead in Bronx shed

Police announced Monday that 32-year-old Luis Bonilla is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and assault.
Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a uniform.
When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.
Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect - dressed in a traffic vest, pants with reflective strips and a hard hat - running to a white pickup truck.
"If you wanted to rob him at 91-years-old, you could've tied him up and left him there somebody would have found him," neighbor Adele Farina said. "To beat him like that, absolutely unnecessary. I can't fathom what you have in your heart to do something like that."
Community members said Rappa was a staple in the neighborhood and known as the mayor of the block.
"He always knew all the people, he always knew everyone literally stopped to talk to everyone," Farina said. "He knew every house."
Now they are holding onto those memories to get through this difficult time.
"Would laugh with us, talk with us and now he's gone," a neighbor said.
ALSO READ | Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip