Cops searching for suspect after 91-year-old found dead in Bronx storage shed

Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a Con Edison-type uniform.
When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.
Neighbors described Rappa as spry, active, kind and a 'good guy with a heavy Italian accent.' They often called him the 'Mayor of the Block.'
Police say the suspect did not go into the house where his wife was, and was seen on a neighbor's camera. They say the victim allowed the suspect into the attached garage.
Neighbors say Rappa went to the grocery store, and always paid in cash and carried a wad of money with him, and believe he was followed home.
The suspect is said to have fled in a white pickup truck while wearing a reflective vest, dark pants with reflective strips and a yellow hard hat.
An autopsy will determine how the man died.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
