91-year-old man found dead, tied up inside Bronx storage shed

Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a Con Edison-type uniform.
When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of the 91-year-old. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.
An autopsy will determine how the man died, but his death is being considered suspicious.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
ALSO READ | Wounded bystander speaks out after gang-related mass shooting in Queens
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip