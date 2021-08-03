91-year-old man found dead, tied up inside Bronx storage shed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10925598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD is hoping surveillance video and help from the community will help them track down the group they say is responsible for a mass shooting in Queens.

PELHAM GARDENS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 91-year-old man was found dead inside a Bronx storage shed, police say.Officers were called to the home on 2400 Wickham Ave in Pelham Gardens on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a robbery suspect wearing a Con Edison-type uniform.When officers went to the back of the home, they found the body of the 91-year-old. His hands were bound, he had trauma to the face and lacerations to his arm.An autopsy will determine how the man died, but his death is being considered suspicious.The man's identity has not yet been released.----------