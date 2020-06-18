Shocking video: Several injured after car plows through pedestrians at Bronx intersection

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows a car plowing through pedestrians at an intersection in the Bronx.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Fordham section.
Dash cam video shows a car appearing to speed through an intersection at East Fordham Road and Jerome Avenue and plow through several pedestrians crossing the street, including a victim on a bike.
The car then slammed into a sidewalk vendor's cart and crashed on a sidewalk.
According to police, seven people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the 43-year-old driver is in custody and charges are pending.
