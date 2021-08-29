Gunman shot and killed by off-duty officers in the Bronx, police say

A gunman was shot by off-duty police officers and later died at the hospital early Sunday in the Bronx.

According to police, the off-duty officers encountered the suspect shooting at another man around 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street.

The officers, who were in plainclothes at the time, confronted the gunman and instructed him to drop his weapon.

When he refused, the officers shot at him.

The suspect was struck and taken to St. Barnabus Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The officers were taken to Jacobi Medical Center for tinnitus.

The original victim of the shooting incident is expected to survive.

