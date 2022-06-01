Attacker waited for victim outside home before raping and robbing her in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in rape, robbery of woman in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A man was caught on camera waiting for a woman to leave her home before raping and robbing her in the Bronx.

Police say the attacker was seen crouching down and waiting for the 38-year-old woman on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. near Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue.


Once she was outside, the man took out a knife and demanded she follows him.

The woman was led inside St. Mary's Park where he raped her and took her debit card.

He then fled westbound on East 141 Street.

A short time later, he made a $3 charge on the debit card at a nearby deli.




The victim received treatment at an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism
EMBED More News Videos

New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityraperobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New York suspends gas tax for rest of year starting today
Hochul, Democrats introduce gun reform bills in wake of mass shootings
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
Body of 35-year-old man found in NYC apartment
2 MTA Heroes reunite father and son separated on subway
Emergency workers to be honored during FDNY's Medal Day
AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday
Show More
Uvalde police forces no longer cooperating with investigation: Source
Parishioners cling to faith 2 weeks after NYC church vandalized
NY, NJ summer camps struggling to hire counselors
Uvalde victim awarded highest Girl Scouts honor for risking her life
Man in hospital after being stabbed on F train in DUMBO
More TOP STORIES News