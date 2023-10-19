Robbery suspect killed in crash while fleeing officers in Bronx, police say

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A robbery suspect died when he collided with a box truck while fleeing police on Thursday, officers say.

The man, in his 20s and operating a scooter, declined to stop when police attempted to pull him over just before 11:45 a.m.

He collided with a box truck at East 214 Street and Laconia Avenue, and ended up underneath the vehicle.

He was rushed to Jacobi hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were attempting to pull over the scooter as part of an ongoing investigation of robberies, that involved suspects on scooters swiping belongings like jewelry and watches from pedestrians.

The box truck driver stopped at the scene and spoke to police.

The man on the scooter was not wearing a helmet.

